Linker Coin Market Cap Tops $5.58 Million (LNC)

Linker Coin (CURRENCY:LNC) traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 3rd. Linker Coin has a total market capitalization of $5.58 million and $19,497.00 worth of Linker Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Linker Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0495 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Linker Coin has traded up 17.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.22 or 0.00068664 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00020364 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001707 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.45 or 0.00072481 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $511.79 or 0.00873816 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.28 or 0.00097792 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,292.32 or 0.09035951 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.10 or 0.00046269 BTC.

Linker Coin Coin Profile

LNC is a coin. Linker Coin’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 112,776,150 coins. Linker Coin’s official Twitter account is @Linkercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Blocklancer platform is intended as a means to revolutionize the process of freelancing and improve the cooperation between the freelancer and the client. Blocklancer is completely owned by its Token holders. The Token holders settle disputes and earn the fees within the system. “

Linker Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Linker Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Linker Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Linker Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

