LiquidApps (DAPP) Trading 1.4% Higher Over Last Week

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. In the last seven days, LiquidApps has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar. One LiquidApps coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0341 or 0.00000061 BTC on major exchanges. LiquidApps has a market cap of $24.23 million and approximately $26,790.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00001853 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.07 or 0.00043069 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About LiquidApps

LiquidApps is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO . The official website for LiquidApps is www.liquidapps.io . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for LiquidApps is medium.com/@liquidapps

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

