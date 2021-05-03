Liquidity Network (LQD) Hits Market Cap of $634,486.79

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 3rd. In the last seven days, Liquidity Network has traded up 2.4% against the dollar. Liquidity Network has a total market capitalization of $634,486.79 and approximately $4.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Liquidity Network coin can currently be bought for about $0.0119 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Liquidity Network

Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,334,645 coins. Liquidity Network’s official message board is medium.com/@liquidity.network . Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Liquidity Network is liquidity.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquid is an NXT asset that pays monthly dividends to its holders. NXT asset ID: 4630752101777892988 “

Liquidity Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquidity Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquidity Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Liquidity Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

