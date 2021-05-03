Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Earns “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their overweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, February 26th. Investec cut Lloyds Banking Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Lloyds Banking Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Sunday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lloyds Banking Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2.75.

LYG stock opened at $2.49 on Thursday. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $44.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a $0.0318 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.66%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 672.5% in the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 126,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 110,372 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 2,797,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,482,000 after acquiring an additional 140,273 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 32,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 6,090 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 50,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 18,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter valued at $149,000. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

