LockTrip (LOC) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $325,793.00

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. LockTrip has a market capitalization of $135.10 million and approximately $325,793.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, LockTrip has traded 27.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One LockTrip coin can currently be purchased for about $9.04 or 0.00016234 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

LockTrip Coin Profile

LOC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 coins and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 coins. The official message board for LockTrip is medium.com/@LockChainCo . The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . LockTrip’s official website is locktrip.com

According to CryptoCompare, “LockTrip is an Ethereum-based hotel booking and vacation rental marketplace. LOC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on LockTrip's marketplace. “

LockTrip Coin Trading

