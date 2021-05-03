Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:LORL) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,758 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,275 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.20% of Loral Space & Communications Inc. worth $918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,242,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,070,000 after acquiring an additional 138,881 shares in the last quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Loral Space & Communications Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,099,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Loral Space & Communications Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $852,000. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $669,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Loral Space & Communications Inc. by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 94,782 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 29,048 shares during the period. 86.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LORL opened at $40.13 on Monday. Loral Space & Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.07 and a 12 month high of $50.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.60.

Loral Space & Communications Inc, a satellite communications company, provides satellite-based communications services to the broadcast, corporate, and government customers worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, the company provided satellite services to its customers through a fleet of 15 in-orbit geostationary satellites; and owned the Canadian Ka-band payload on the ViaSat-1 satellite.

