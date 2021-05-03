Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Stock Position Reduced by Orca Investment Management LLC

Orca Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,743 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,355 shares during the period. Lumen Technologies comprises approximately 1.8% of Orca Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Orca Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $1,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Lumen Technologies by 114.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,433,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296,573 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $191,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $303,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $285,000. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LUMN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lumen Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.87.

Shares of LUMN traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $12.94. The stock had a trading volume of 143,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,614,978. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.51 and a 52 week high of $16.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.76%.

In other news, Director Virginia Boulet sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $92,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,242.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

