M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $2.14 Per Share

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) – Analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of M.D.C. in a report issued on Thursday, April 29th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now expects that the construction company will earn $2.14 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.00. KeyCorp also issued estimates for M.D.C.’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.77 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $2.16 EPS.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.14. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on M.D.C. from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

Shares of MDC stock opened at $58.66 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 7.69. M.D.C. has a 52-week low of $22.78 and a 52-week high of $62.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. M.D.C.’s payout ratio is currently 39.78%.

In other M.D.C. news, Chairman Larry A. Mizel sold 125,000 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total value of $7,413,750.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 254,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,085,083.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Siegel sold 8,129 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.47, for a total transaction of $483,431.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 157,406 shares of company stock worth $9,243,404 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,988,492 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $485,443,000 after buying an additional 800,254 shares during the last quarter. CVentures Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of M.D.C. during the fourth quarter valued at $390,649,000. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 0.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,598,878 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,973,000 after buying an additional 13,745 shares during the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of M.D.C. by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,560,077 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,820,000 after buying an additional 46,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of M.D.C. during the fourth quarter valued at $30,642,000. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

