MACDONALD DETTWILER & ASSOCIATE (NYSE:MDA) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of MACDONALD DETTWILER & ASSOCIATE (NYSE:MDA) in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of MACDONALD DETTWILER & ASSOCIATE in a research report on Thursday. They issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of MACDONALD DETTWILER & ASSOCIATE in a research report on Thursday. They set an equal weight rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Get MACDONALD DETTWILER & ASSOCIATE alerts:

NYSE MDA opened at $56.14 on Thursday. MACDONALD DETTWILER & ASSOCIATE has a twelve month low of $45.15 and a twelve month high of $60.76.

Maxar Technologies, Inc provides space technology solutions, delivering unmatched end-to-end capabilities in satellites, robotics, Earth imagery, geospatial data, analytics and insights. Its segments include Space Systems, Imagery and Services. The firm operates through the Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for MACDONALD DETTWILER & ASSOCIATE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACDONALD DETTWILER & ASSOCIATE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.