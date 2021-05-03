Macro Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCESF) Short Interest Up 28.6% in April

Macro Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCESF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the March 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

MCESF remained flat at $$1.97 during trading on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.97. Macro Enterprises has a twelve month low of $1.56 and a twelve month high of $2.43.

Macro Enterprises Company Profile

Macro Enterprises Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides pipeline and facilities construction, and maintenance services to companies in the oil and gas industry in western Canada. It is involved in the construction, alteration, repair, and installation of pipeline and facility pressure piping, and structural steel facilities, as well as provision of pipeline integrity digs services.

