Macro Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCESF) Short Interest Up 28.6% in April

Macro Enterprises Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCESF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the March 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
MCESF remained flat at $$1.97 during trading on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.97. Macro Enterprises has a twelve month low of $1.56 and a twelve month high of $2.43.
Macro Enterprises Company Profile
