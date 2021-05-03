Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.67 EPS

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.67, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Magellan Health had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ MGLN opened at $94.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.27. Magellan Health has a 52-week low of $57.38 and a 52-week high of $95.43.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MGLN. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Magellan Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Stephens cut shares of Magellan Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Magellan Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare management services in the United States. The company operates in Healthcare and Pharmacy Management segments. The Healthcare segment offers carve-out management services for behavioral health; employee assistance plans (EAP); and other areas of specialty healthcare, including diagnostic imaging, musculoskeletal management, cardiac, and physical medicine.

