Manhattan Associates, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:MANH)

Posted by on May 3rd, 2021

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) – William Blair upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. William Blair analyst M. Pfau now anticipates that the software maker will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.25. William Blair also issued estimates for Manhattan Associates’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $156.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.72 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 52.61%. Manhattan Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.13.

Shares of MANH opened at $137.24 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $122.20 and its 200-day moving average is $112.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.57 and a beta of 1.93. Manhattan Associates has a 12-month low of $66.00 and a 12-month high of $146.84.

In related news, Director Deepak Raghavan sold 7,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total transaction of $913,301.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,041 shares in the company, valued at $5,160,083.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MANH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,371,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,312,642 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $138,064,000 after purchasing an additional 618,398 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 277.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,339 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,067,000 after purchasing an additional 189,246 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,312,413 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $243,220,000 after purchasing an additional 186,483 shares during the period. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,645,000.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Earnings History and Estimates for Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH)

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit