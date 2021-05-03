Manhattan Associates, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:MANH)

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) – William Blair upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. William Blair analyst M. Pfau now anticipates that the software maker will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.25. William Blair also issued estimates for Manhattan Associates’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $156.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.72 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 52.61%. Manhattan Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $136.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.13.

Shares of MANH opened at $137.24 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $122.20 and its 200-day moving average is $112.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.57 and a beta of 1.93. Manhattan Associates has a 12-month low of $66.00 and a 12-month high of $146.84.

In related news, Director Deepak Raghavan sold 7,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total transaction of $913,301.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,041 shares in the company, valued at $5,160,083.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MANH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,371,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 89.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,312,642 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $138,064,000 after purchasing an additional 618,398 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 277.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,339 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,067,000 after purchasing an additional 189,246 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,312,413 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $243,220,000 after purchasing an additional 186,483 shares during the period. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,645,000.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

