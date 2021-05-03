Manning & Napier Group LLC Acquires 7,228 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 825,517 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,228 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $44,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 274.7% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

In other news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CMCSA stock opened at $56.30 on Monday. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $34.17 and a twelve month high of $58.58. The firm has a market cap of $257.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.12 and a 200 day moving average of $51.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Comcast’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMCSA. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Cowen raised Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.21.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

See Also: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.