Manning & Napier Group LLC Buys 272,411 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 40.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 946,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 272,411 shares during the quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $104,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,621,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,105,827,000 after purchasing an additional 214,187 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in FMC by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,978,552 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $572,184,000 after acquiring an additional 225,723 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in FMC during the 4th quarter valued at $128,533,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in FMC by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 898,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $103,312,000 after acquiring an additional 18,510 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its holdings in FMC by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 835,571 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,032,000 after acquiring an additional 169,325 shares during the period. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FMC alerts:

In other news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total transaction of $405,880.00. Corporate insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FMC opened at $119.26 on Monday. FMC Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.58 and a fifty-two week high of $123.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.91. The company has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.70.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.02). FMC had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. On average, analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. FMC’s payout ratio is 31.53%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FMC. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of FMC from $141.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of FMC from $137.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of FMC from $141.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.50.

About FMC

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.