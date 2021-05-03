Manning & Napier Group LLC Has $158.87 Million Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Manning & Napier Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 24.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 654,227 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 213,259 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for 1.3% of Manning & Napier Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned about 0.06% of PayPal worth $158,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,229,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,098,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132,996 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,621,726,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in PayPal by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,064,772 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,686,969,000 after buying an additional 384,327 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in PayPal by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,814,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,298,647,000 after buying an additional 1,362,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd raised its position in PayPal by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 9,502,785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,225,552,000 after buying an additional 113,901 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.29, for a total value of $2,442,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,027,183.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total value of $1,081,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,200,608.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 247,350 shares of company stock valued at $65,644,738 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $264.96 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $236.90. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.31 and a 1-year high of $309.14. The firm has a market cap of $311.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $241.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their target price on PayPal from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on PayPal from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Macquarie boosted their price target on PayPal from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $282.00 price target (up from $235.00) on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.00.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.