Manning & Napier Group LLC Raises Stock Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 111.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 732,688 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 386,875 shares during the quarter. SBA Communications makes up about 1.7% of Manning & Napier Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $203,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,815,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SBA Communications by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 870,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,456,000 after acquiring an additional 227,280 shares in the last quarter. Skye Global Management LP boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Skye Global Management LP now owns 381,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,633,000 after purchasing an additional 168,000 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of SBA Communications by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 526,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,537,000 after buying an additional 128,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,814,000. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other SBA Communications news, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 4,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.09, for a total transaction of $1,052,773.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,295,693.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 826 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.46, for a total value of $214,313.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,107 shares in the company, valued at $3,919,662.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on SBAC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on SBA Communications from $316.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $277.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $313.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on SBA Communications from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded SBA Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $309.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.38.

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $299.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $32.77 billion, a PE ratio of -1,998.00 and a beta of 0.21. SBA Communications Co. has a 52 week low of $232.88 and a 52 week high of $328.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $280.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $278.60.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $548.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.14) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.33%.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

