Manning & Napier Group LLC Sells 13,869 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Manning & Napier Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 532,742 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 13,869 shares during the period. Alibaba Group comprises approximately 1.0% of Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Manning & Napier Group LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $120,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth about $5,713,083,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 25,325.3% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 6,693,471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,245,000 after buying an additional 6,667,145 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,238,996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,546,573,000 after buying an additional 3,043,637 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,828,266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $890,952,000 after buying an additional 1,328,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,428,000. 40.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $338.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $345.00 to $338.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.73.

NYSE:BABA opened at $231.08 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $625.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $255.25. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $189.53 and a 12 month high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $19.25. The business had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $18.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

