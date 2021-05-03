Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Price Target Raised to C$29.00 at Scotiabank

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from C$25.00 to C$29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on MFC. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$28.00 target price on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Manulife Financial to C$26.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Evercore ISI reissued a na rating and issued a C$25.00 price target on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. CSFB raised their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, CIBC reissued a neutral rating and issued a C$26.00 price target on shares of Manulife Financial in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Manulife Financial presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$26.96.

MFC stock opened at C$26.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.93, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 6.02. Manulife Financial has a 52 week low of C$15.36 and a 52 week high of C$27.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$27.00 and its 200 day moving average is C$23.75. The firm has a market cap of C$52.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.16.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported C$0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$17.87 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Manulife Financial will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 38.23%.

In related news, Director Michael James Doughty sold 56,807 shares of Manulife Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.89, for a total transaction of C$1,414,193.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$104,134.53. Also, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 13,875 shares of Manulife Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$24.89, for a total transaction of C$345,413.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$190,643.61.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

