MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Price Target Increased to $68.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on HZO. Truist Securities lifted their target price on MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. B. Riley reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Northcoast Research downgraded MarineMax from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MarineMax from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Get MarineMax alerts:

Shares of NYSE HZO opened at $56.80 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 1.79. MarineMax has a 12-month low of $12.92 and a 12-month high of $63.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.45.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $523.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.23 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 4.94%. The business’s revenue was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MarineMax will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 9,000 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.30, for a total value of $443,700.00. Also, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 5,000 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total value of $300,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,502 shares in the company, valued at $3,034,665.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,500 shares of company stock worth $1,278,680 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 34,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of MarineMax in the 1st quarter worth $265,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 13,690.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,758 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 135.5% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,074 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarineMax in the 1st quarter worth $801,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.