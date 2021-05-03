Martin Marietta Materials (MLM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Martin Marietta Materials has set its FY 2021
Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 14.38%. Martin Marietta Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect Martin Marietta Materials to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE MLM opened at $353.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.02 billion, a PE ratio of 33.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69. Martin Marietta Materials has a fifty-two week low of $151.94 and a fifty-two week high of $361.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $342.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $302.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.41%.

MLM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas cut Martin Marietta Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays increased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson increased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $280.95.

In other news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 3,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.06, for a total transaction of $1,022,603.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,226 shares in the company, valued at $33,916,783.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Earnings History for Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM)

