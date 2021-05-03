Martin Marietta Materials (MLM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Martin Marietta Materials has set its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 14.38%. Martin Marietta Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect Martin Marietta Materials to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE MLM opened at $353.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $22.02 billion, a PE ratio of 33.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69. Martin Marietta Materials has a fifty-two week low of $151.94 and a fifty-two week high of $361.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $342.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $302.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.41%.

MLM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas cut Martin Marietta Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Barclays increased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson increased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $230.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $280.95.

In other news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 3,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.06, for a total transaction of $1,022,603.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,226 shares in the company, valued at $33,916,783.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement used in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

