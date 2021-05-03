Match Group (MTCH) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The company had revenue of $651.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.44 million. Match Group had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 2.43%. Match Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect Match Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $155.63 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.86 billion, a PE ratio of -235.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20. Match Group has a 1 year low of $87.56 and a 1 year high of $174.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $146.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.92.

In other Match Group news, Director Joseph Levin sold 144,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total transaction of $22,610,160.37. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,181,015.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.10, for a total transaction of $4,202,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,898 shares in the company, valued at $5,866,353.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

MTCH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Match Group from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. BTIG Research upgraded Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. Susquehanna upgraded Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Match Group from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Match Group from $157.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.64.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

