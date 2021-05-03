Mathes Company Inc. Acquires 2,500 Shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN)

Mathes Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,515 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 17,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 18,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 86.8% in the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 44,953 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 20,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $962,000.

Shares of NYSE:MYN traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.69. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,828. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.75 and a 12 month high of $13.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.23.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.0515 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%.

About BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

