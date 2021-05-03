Mathes Company Inc. Has $5.80 Million Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Mathes Company Inc. cut its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 20.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,026 shares during the period. Deere & Company comprises approximately 2.2% of Mathes Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $5,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BancorpSouth Bank lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 295.2% in the 4th quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 5,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 194.9% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 8,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 5,415 shares during the period. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $961,000. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $2,970,000. Finally, First United Bank Trust boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 3,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 66.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded up $2.20 on Monday, hitting $373.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,712,408. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.24. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $117.85 and a 1 year high of $392.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $374.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $303.51. The company has a market capitalization of $116.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 7.74%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 13.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 41.43%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on Deere & Company from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $394.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.95.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

