Mathes Company Inc. Reduces Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Mathes Company Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,575 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. ServiceNow accounts for 1.5% of Mathes Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Mathes Company Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $3,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NOW. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth $1,026,748,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 154.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,376,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $757,459,000 after buying an additional 836,019 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3,226.9% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 812,085 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $446,995,000 after buying an additional 787,675 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth $422,789,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 440,835 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $242,649,000 after buying an additional 190,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NOW. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Cowen upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on ServiceNow from $610.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Monday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $680.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $606.24.

In other news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $591.31, for a total value of $1,008,774.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.00, for a total value of $39,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,909,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 37,192 shares of company stock worth $20,367,655 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NOW stock traded down $15.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $491.03. 42,935 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,574,587. The company has a market cap of $96.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $515.03 and its 200 day moving average is $528.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $335.01 and a 12-month high of $598.37.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. ServiceNow’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

