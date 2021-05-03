Matson, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NYSE:MATX)

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the shipping company on Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th.

Matson has increased its dividend payment by 15.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Matson has a dividend payout ratio of 15.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Matson to earn $4.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.2%.

Get Matson alerts:

NYSE MATX opened at $65.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.99. Matson has a 1-year low of $23.75 and a 1-year high of $79.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.17 and a 200-day moving average of $63.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The shipping company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.36. Matson had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 5.54%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Matson will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Stephens lowered shares of Matson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Matson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 5,000 shares of Matson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.61, for a total value of $343,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 329,844 shares in the company, valued at $22,630,596.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Laura L. Rascon sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total transaction of $99,281.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,484 shares in the company, valued at $418,813.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,550 shares of company stock worth $660,239. 1.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Matson

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

Further Reading: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Matson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.