Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) will announce ($0.04) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Mattel’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the lowest is ($0.09). Mattel reported earnings of ($0.26) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 84.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mattel will report full-year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $1.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Mattel.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $874.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.04 million. Mattel had a positive return on equity of 30.41% and a negative net margin of 0.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.61) earnings per share.

MAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Mattel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup raised Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $22.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mattel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Mattel from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Mattel from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.53.

Shares of NASDAQ MAT traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,232,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,644,811. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,154.00 and a beta of 1.43. Mattel has a 12 month low of $7.54 and a 12 month high of $23.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.95.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Mattel by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 128,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Mattel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $323,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mattel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $808,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Mattel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,137,000. Finally, Cambridge Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Mattel by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 20,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

