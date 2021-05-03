Max Sound Co. (OTCMKTS:MAXD) Short Interest Up 25.2% in April

Max Sound Co. (OTCMKTS:MAXD) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, a growth of 25.2% from the March 31st total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,892,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS MAXD traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.01. 60,118,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,410,688. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01. Max Sound has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.02.

Get Max Sound alerts:

Max Sound Company Profile

Max Sound Corporation sells and licenses products and services based on its patent-pending MAX-D HD Audio Technology for sound recording and playback. The company markets MAX-D technology, which enhances various types of audio, as well as compressed audio and video as used in mp3 files, iPods, Internet, and satellite/terrestrial broadcasting.

Featured Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Max Sound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Max Sound and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.