Max Sound Co. (OTCMKTS:MAXD) Short Interest Up 25.2% in April

Posted by on May 3rd, 2021

Max Sound Co. (OTCMKTS:MAXD) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, a growth of 25.2% from the March 31st total of 15,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,892,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS MAXD traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.01. 60,118,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,410,688. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01. Max Sound has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.02.

Max Sound Company Profile

Max Sound Corporation sells and licenses products and services based on its patent-pending MAX-D HD Audio Technology for sound recording and playback. The company markets MAX-D technology, which enhances various types of audio, as well as compressed audio and video as used in mp3 files, iPods, Internet, and satellite/terrestrial broadcasting.

Featured Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Max Sound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Max Sound and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit