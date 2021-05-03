McAfee (MCFE) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $777.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.65 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect McAfee to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ MCFE opened at $24.28 on Monday. McAfee has a 52-week low of $14.80 and a 52-week high of $26.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is a boost from McAfee’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on McAfee from $30.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Pritchard Capital lifted their price objective on McAfee from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised McAfee from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of McAfee from $23.50 to $25.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of McAfee from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. McAfee currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.63.

McAfee Company Profile

McAfee Corp. provides various integrated security, privacy, and trust solutions to consumers, small and medium-sized businesses, large enterprises, and governments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Enterprise. Its security technologies enable home users and businesses to stay ahead of the wave of fileless attacks, viruses, malware, and other online threats.

