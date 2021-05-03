McEwen Mining (MUX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX) (NYSE:MUX) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.03) per share for the quarter.

McEwen Mining (TSE:MUX) (NYSE:MUX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.05). The company had revenue of C$36.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$36.35 million.

Shares of TSE MUX opened at C$1.49 on Monday. McEwen Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$1.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.69, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of C$684.19 million and a PE ratio of -3.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.36.

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

