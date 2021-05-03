McLean Asset Management Corp Has $1.88 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

McLean Asset Management Corp reduced its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,303 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of McLean Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VSS. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,808,000. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $253,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $499,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moller Financial Services increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 17,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VSS stock traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $134.87. 3,890 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,952. The business has a 50 day moving average of $131.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.47. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $84.10 and a 52 week high of $136.49.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

