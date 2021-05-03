McLean Asset Management Corp Takes Position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

McLean Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 795 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBNY. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,968,000. Mirova US LLC boosted its holdings in Signature Bank by 89.8% during the 4th quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 773,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,630,000 after acquiring an additional 365,825 shares during the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,045,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 189.4% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 496,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,152,000 after purchasing an additional 324,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Signature Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $40,949,000. Institutional investors own 92.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SBNY. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Signature Bank from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on Signature Bank from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Signature Bank from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on Signature Bank from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Hovde Group raised Signature Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.47.

Signature Bank stock traded down $0.39 on Monday, hitting $251.12. 8,046 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 778,068. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.02. Signature Bank has a 1 year low of $71.44 and a 1 year high of $260.37. The firm has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.39. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 25.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.63%.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

