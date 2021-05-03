Meagan M. Mowry Acquires 3,166 Shares of Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) Stock

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) Director Meagan M. Mowry acquired 3,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.71 per share, with a total value of $49,737.86. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,716.81. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ CBAN opened at $15.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Colony Bankcorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.70 and a 12 month high of $16.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.24. The stock has a market cap of $148.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.63.

Get Colony Bankcorp alerts:

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.16. Colony Bankcorp had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 8.09%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.1025 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CBAN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Colony Bankcorp by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Colony Bankcorp by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Colony Bankcorp by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 95,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Colony Bankcorp by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 5,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Colony Bankcorp in the 4th quarter worth $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.83% of the company’s stock.

About Colony Bankcorp

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. It offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. The company also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

See Also: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for Colony Bankcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony Bankcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.