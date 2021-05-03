Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 25.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,494 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 7,449 shares during the quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $2,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,540,276 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,406,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880,467 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,625,466 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,298,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,582 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,459,976 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,810,982,000 after purchasing an additional 473,712 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at $1,733,123,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,560,485 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,354,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.30.

MDT stock opened at $130.92 on Monday. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $87.68 and a one year high of $132.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.49 billion, a PE ratio of 49.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $122.03 and a 200-day moving average of $115.81.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.54%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

