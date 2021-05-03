Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Sold by McLean Asset Management Corp

McLean Asset Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 4.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MRK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.22.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded up $0.79 on Monday, hitting $75.29. 278,545 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,741,203. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.47. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.71 and a one year high of $87.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. Research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

