Mercury Reaches Market Cap of $3.54 Million (MER)

Mercury (CURRENCY:MER) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 3rd. One Mercury coin can now be purchased for about $0.0354 or 0.00000062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mercury has a market cap of $3.54 million and approximately $116,102.00 worth of Mercury was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Mercury has traded up 36.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002731 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.22 or 0.00065223 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.30 or 0.00280914 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004280 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $674.66 or 0.01182320 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00030370 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $419.85 or 0.00735769 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57,121.74 or 1.00104227 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mercury Profile

Mercury’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official website for Mercury is gojupiter.tech . Mercury’s official Twitter account is @darcrus and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mercury is a crypto asset issued on the Waves Platform blockchain. MER is a provenance token, allowing cross-chain time-stamping from the permissioned Jupiter blockchain to Waves, allowing Jupiter blockhashes to be time-stamped on the Waves blockchain by including them on Waves transactions (using Mercury to pay transaction fees). “

Buying and Selling Mercury

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mercury directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mercury should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mercury using one of the exchanges listed above.

