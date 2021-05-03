Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Given New $69.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $61.00 to $69.00 in a research report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Merit Medical Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.11.

MMSI opened at $63.60 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -120.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. Merit Medical Systems has a twelve month low of $37.47 and a twelve month high of $65.16.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. Merit Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 3.05% and a positive return on equity of 9.02%. Equities analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brian G. Lloyd sold 12,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total value of $732,028.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,191.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Ronald Frost sold 5,000 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.60, for a total transaction of $303,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,985.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,365 shares of company stock valued at $3,003,133. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MMSI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 83,324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,152,000 after acquiring an additional 10,140 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 378,982 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,486,000 after acquiring an additional 4,636 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 328.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 115.9% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,972 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 5,890 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 99.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, fluid management, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, and hemodynamic monitoring to treat various heart conditions.

