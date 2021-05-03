Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.12 Billion

Posted by on May 3rd, 2021

Equities analysts expect Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) to announce $1.12 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Meritage Homes’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.22 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.01 billion. Meritage Homes posted sales of $1.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Meritage Homes will report full-year sales of $4.67 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.45 billion to $4.99 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.11 billion to $6.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Meritage Homes.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.97. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MTH. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Meritage Homes from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. BTIG Research lowered Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Meritage Homes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.75.

Shares of NYSE MTH opened at $106.39 on Monday. Meritage Homes has a 12 month low of $49.39 and a 12 month high of $117.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.01 and a 200-day moving average of $89.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

In related news, EVP Javier Feliciano sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.85, for a total value of $709,195.00. Also, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.84, for a total value of $38,209.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,197 shares of company stock valued at $2,096,298. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MTH. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 0.5% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 28,184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,591,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Meritage Homes by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,895 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its position in Meritage Homes by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 3,879 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Meritage Homes by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,759 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 21,603 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

Featured Story: Insider Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Meritage Homes (MTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit