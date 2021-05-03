Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.12 Billion

Equities analysts expect Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) to announce $1.12 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Meritage Homes’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.22 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.01 billion. Meritage Homes posted sales of $1.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Meritage Homes will report full-year sales of $4.67 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.45 billion to $4.99 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.11 billion to $6.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Meritage Homes.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.97. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MTH. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Meritage Homes from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. BTIG Research lowered Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Meritage Homes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.75.

Shares of NYSE MTH opened at $106.39 on Monday. Meritage Homes has a 12 month low of $49.39 and a 12 month high of $117.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.01 and a 200-day moving average of $89.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

In related news, EVP Javier Feliciano sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.85, for a total value of $709,195.00. Also, COO Clinton Szubinski sold 440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.84, for a total value of $38,209.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,197 shares of company stock valued at $2,096,298. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MTH. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 0.5% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 28,184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,591,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Meritage Homes by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,895 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its position in Meritage Homes by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 3,879 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Meritage Homes by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,759 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 21,603 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

