Meritage Portfolio Management Increases Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 14.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 79,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,138 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in XOM. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 12.8% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,073 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 14.0% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 35,472 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 22.6% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 46,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 8,561 shares in the last quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 135.6% during the fourth quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 34,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 224,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,239,000 after purchasing an additional 6,989 shares in the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $57.16 per share, with a total value of $1,429,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.12.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $57.24 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.04. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $62.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $242.33 billion, a PE ratio of 34.07 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

