Meritage Portfolio Management Raises Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 511.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 38,066 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,142 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $271,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 113.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 8,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,910,000. 76.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.13.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $63.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.43, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.56 and a 12 month high of $81.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.74.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.02. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 46.25%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $133,134.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,832 shares in the company, valued at $1,943,565.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,486 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.36, for a total transaction of $94,152.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,847,957.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

