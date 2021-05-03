Meritage Portfolio Management Sells 7,671 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Meritage Portfolio Management reduced its stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,671 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $3,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BTI. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the third quarter valued at approximately $16,416,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the third quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 3.6% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 297,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,755,000 after buying an additional 10,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the third quarter valued at approximately $968,000. 5.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

British American Tobacco stock opened at $37.51 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $85.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.84. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a twelve month low of $31.60 and a twelve month high of $41.58.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.7412 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.90%. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.67%.

BTI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

