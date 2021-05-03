Meritage Portfolio Management Trims Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Meritage Portfolio Management trimmed its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,583 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 4,645 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $964,912,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 259.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,681,480 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $251,445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656,101 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,118,403 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $691,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525,912 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,246,537 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $221,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,493 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 341.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,166,106 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $79,645,000 after acquiring an additional 901,845 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. Truist lifted their price target on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.31.

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.00 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Also, Director Larry J. Merlo sold 270,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total value of $20,225,674.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 794,676 shares in the company, valued at $59,386,137.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 583,892 shares of company stock valued at $43,918,083. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $76.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $55.36 and a twelve month high of $77.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.46. The firm has a market cap of $100.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $69.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.25%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

