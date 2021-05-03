Methanex (TSE:MX) Price Target Raised to C$62.00

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James to C$62.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a C$55.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research report on Thursday. Tudor Pickering reissued a hold rating on shares of Methanex in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt reissued a hold rating on shares of Methanex in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Methanex has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$53.42.

MX opened at C$44.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.42 billion and a P/E ratio of -17.56. Methanex has a 12 month low of C$17.85 and a 12 month high of C$62.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$47.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$49.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.047 dividend. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. This is a boost from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.87%.

Methanex Company Profile

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

