MetLife (MET) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Posted by on May 3rd, 2021

MetLife (NYSE:MET) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect MetLife to post earnings of $1.48 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.50. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $20.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 EPS. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect MetLife to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $63.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. MetLife has a 12-month low of $29.18 and a 12-month high of $64.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.11%.

In other news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total value of $389,352.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,035,378.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MET. Barclays upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of MetLife from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.14.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

