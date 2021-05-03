Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) Now Covered by Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Metromile (NASDAQ:MILE) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Metromile in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Metromile alerts:

Shares of MILE traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.95. 58,673 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,767,143. Metromile has a 1-year low of $7.14 and a 1-year high of $20.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.89.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Metromile in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Metromile during the 1st quarter worth approximately $318,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Metromile during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,259,000.

Metromile Company Profile

Metromile, Inc provides pay-per-mile car insurance services in the United States and internationally. The company also licenses artificial intelligence claims platform to automate claims, reduce losses associated with fraud, and unlock the productivity of insurance carriers' employees. In addition, it offers The Pulse, a device that plugs into the diagnostic port of its customer's car and transmits data over wireless cellular networks.

Read More: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Metromile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metromile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.