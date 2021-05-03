Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 31.6% from the March 31st total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

MXE stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.27. 847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,262. Mexico Equity & Income Fund has a twelve month low of $6.90 and a twelve month high of $11.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.60.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mexico Equity & Income Fund stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MXE) by 293.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,989 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 4,465 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.34% of Mexico Equity & Income Fund worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.01% of the company’s stock.

Mexico Equity & Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Pichardo Asset Management, SA de C.V. The fund invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of Mexico. It also invests some portion in the convertible securities. The fund invests in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

