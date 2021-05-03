MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,280,000 shares, a drop of 32.4% from the March 31st total of 28,530,000 shares. Currently, 5.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTG. KLCM Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 330,605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,149,000 after buying an additional 114,420 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in MGIC Investment during the 4th quarter worth $447,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in MGIC Investment by 304.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 7,930 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in MGIC Investment during the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. 89.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGIC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. MGIC Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.53.

Shares of NYSE MTG traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $15.35. The stock had a trading volume of 4,370,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,361,895. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. MGIC Investment has a 1-year low of $6.05 and a 1-year high of $15.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.47.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 39.04%. The company had revenue of $302.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. MGIC Investment’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that MGIC Investment will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.04%.

About MGIC Investment

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

