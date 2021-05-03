Milestone Advisory Partners Has $3.37 Million Stock Position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Milestone Advisory Partners lifted its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,701 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the quarter. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Milestone Advisory Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Milestone Advisory Partners’ holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $3,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FMB opened at $56.91 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.67. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a twelve month low of $52.58 and a twelve month high of $57.72.

