Milestone Advisory Partners Makes New $246,000 Investment in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Milestone Advisory Partners purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WAL. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 61.3% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $145,000. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on WAL. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $81.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.57.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $236,341.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,659.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 3.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of WAL stock opened at $105.07 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.65. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $26.75 and a 52 week high of $109.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 1.76.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.43. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 32.82% and a return on equity of 14.37%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 20.66%.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

