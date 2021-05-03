Milestone Advisory Partners Makes New Investment in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Milestone Advisory Partners acquired a new position in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIW. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 62.5% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the period.

Shares of FIW stock opened at $82.03 on Monday. First Trust Water ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.46 and a fifty-two week high of $83.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.55.

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

