Milestone Advisory Partners Purchases Shares of 1,628 Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Milestone Advisory Partners purchased a new stake in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,628 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics in the first quarter valued at about $267,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics in the first quarter valued at about $511,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 175.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,300 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 2.8% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,907 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 1.2% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,476 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,769 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $221,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,745 shares in the company, valued at $4,843,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nelson C. Chan sold 2,900 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $362,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,638,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,313 shares of company stock worth $2,740,768. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SYNA. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Synaptics in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Synaptics from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Synaptics from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Synaptics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Synaptics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.92.

Shares of SYNA opened at $139.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Synaptics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $55.59 and a 12 month high of $146.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $136.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.85, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.17.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.51. Synaptics had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $357.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.68 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Synaptics Incorporated will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

